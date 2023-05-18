Mother-daughter duo's juice company brings in $120 million a year—they're trying to defeat the 'second-generation curse'

When Marygrace Sexton named her local fresh-squeezed juice company after her 1-year-old daughter, she never expected Natalie to become her eventual CEO successor.

35 years later, Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company brings in $120 million in annual sales, according to Natalie Sexton — who is now the company's vice president of marketing, and preparing to take over whenever her mother decides to step down.

Amid the Fort Pierce, Florida-based company's growth, the Sextons have spent years struggling with the complications of running a family business, even acknowledging it in a New York Times article back in 2016.

That story referenced a "second-generation curse," citing a 1980s study: Only 70% of family businesses survive the transition to second-generation successors, and just 13% make it through the third generation.

The lifespans of all business types have declined since the 1960s, according to a 2012 report from management consulting firm Innosight. The problem may be particularly severe at family companies, where the founders can be more dedicated to building a business that lasts generations than their successors.

Succession is hard to execute, as illustrated by the HBO show. The next generation may not be interested or prepared enough to take on the responsibility, or see value in cashing out by selling the company.

The Sextons say they don't want to fall victim to the statistics.

"It's truly a fascinating concept to try and maintain a family business as you change generations," Natalie tells CNBC Make It. "It's definitely something that's complex, but there's tremendous opportunity with it as well."