Pioneer Natural Resources and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks, bonds and exchange-traded funds during this period of heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold individual names. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management shared why she does not see much more upside in the share price for Pioneer Natural Resources. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal discussed Deere . He said the stock is one to own long term and is a compelling buy right now.