Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost over $200 million, UK government reveals

Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

LONDON — The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II cost the U.K. government around £162 million ($201.4 million), the Treasury said on Thursday.

The U.K.'s longest-serving monarch died on Sept. 8, 2022, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

A 10-day period of national mourning, during which most businesses and workplaces remained open but many events were canceled, was held ahead of her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Sept. 18.

An estimated 250,000 members of the public saw the British queen lying in state in London during the mourning period, with many queuing in the streets of London for more than 24 hours.

She was buried at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.