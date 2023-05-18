Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost over $200 million, UK government reveals

- A 10-day period of national mourning, during which most businesses and workplaces remained open but many events were canceled, was held ahead of her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Sept. 18.
LONDON — The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II cost the U.K. government around £162 million ($201.4 million), the Treasury said on Thursday.
The U.K.'s longest-serving monarch died on Sept. 8, 2022, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
A 10-day period of national mourning, during which most businesses and workplaces remained open but many events were canceled, was held ahead of her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Sept. 18.
An estimated 250,000 members of the public saw the British queen lying in state in London during the mourning period, with many queuing in the streets of London for more than 24 hours.
She was buried at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.
According to the newly-released figures, the costs to U.K. government departments included £73.68 million to the Home Office, £57.42 million for the Department for Culture, Media & Sport, £2.565 million to the Department for Transport, £2.096 million for the Foreign Office, and £2.89 million for the Ministry of Defence.
The cost to the government in Scotland, where a slow hearse procession and a one-day lying in state was held, was £18.756 million. The central U.K. Treasury said this had been refunded.
The queen's successor and son, King Charles III, was anointed and crowned on May 6 during a three-day weekend of coronation celebrations predicted to have cost between £50 million and £100 million.