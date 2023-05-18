LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures rise slightly on Thursday evening: Live updates
Stock futures moved slightly higher in overnight trading Thursday as Wall Street continued monitoring the situation surrounding the debt ceiling.
Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 40 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.
Shares of Ross Stores oscillated in overnight trading after the off-price retailer beat on earnings but shared a cautious outlook. Applied Materials lost about 1.5% despite an earnings beat.
Stocks are coming off a positive session in which the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.94% and 1.51%, respectively, to hit their highest closing levels since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 115 points, or 0.34%.
Thursday's moves boosted the major averages' weekly gains, with the Nasdaq up 3.3% and the S&P on pace to end 1.8% higher. Both are on track for their best weekly performance since March 31. The Dow is up 0.7%.
News connected to the debt ceiling captured investors' attention as June 1, the earliest day the U.S. could default, fast approaches. Comments from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Thursday seemed to suggest a potential deal could come as soon as next week.
"There is some uncertainty about when the government will be unable to meet its obligations in terms of running out of money, so that does create some uncertainty," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management. "And so, it's still a risky environment, but one which we believe will ultimately see an outcome that is not too damaging to the markets – on a long-term basis, at least."
The tail-end of earnings season continues Friday with results from Deere and Foot Locker before the bell.
Friday marks a light day for economic data, although comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and New York Fed President John Williams are on deck.
Emerging market value stocks most attractive asset class over next 7 years, GMO says
Emerging market value stocks are the most attractive asset class over the next seven years, according to the latest monthly projection (as of 4/30/23) from Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co., likely to return a real 7.6% per annum, down from a projected 9.8% at the end of 2022.
Emerging market stocks are forecast to return 5.3% a year, down from 5.6% at the end of last year. International small-cap stocks are now projected to return a real 3.7%, down from 5.2%. International large-cap stocks will return 1.4% a year, down from 3.2%.
U.S. stocks of all stripes keep falling into the worst GMO camp. U.S. small-cap stocks will lose an average of 1.1% a year, more than the 0.4% annual decline foreseen as the year began, and U.S. large-cap stocks will drop an average 1.8%, more than double the average 0.7% loss projected previously.
The best returns in fixed income are expected to come in emerging market debt (up 3.9% a year vs a previous 4.1% a year), followed by U.S. cash at +0.9% (+1.2%).
Ross Stores offers cautious outlook
Shares of Ross Stores traded slightly lower in overnight trading after the retailer beat Wall Street's earnings expectations but offered cautious guidance for the current period.
The off-price retailer beat earnings expectations by 3 cents a share, but reported revenue and same-store sales metrics roughly in line with estimates. For the second quarter, Ross said it expects EPS to range between $1.07 and $1.14, below a Refinitiv estimate of $1.24.
CEO Barbara Rentler attributed the weaker-than-expected outlook to inflation and the difficult macroenvironment. Persistent inflation continues to weigh on lower-income shoppers, she added.
"There remains a high level of uncertainty in today's macro-economic and geopolitical environments. In addition, prolonged inflationary pressures continue to negatively impact our low-to-moderate income customers' discretionary spend," she said.
Good news for contrarians. Bullishness keeps heading south
Contrarians rejoice. Stock market bullishness among individual investors keeps shrinking, falling to just 22.9% in the latest survey out Thursday from the American Association of Individual Investors, down from 29.4% last week. The historic average is 37.5%.
Optimism is now at a 7-week low, the AAII said.
Neutral sentiment that stocks will barely budge over the next six months widened to 37.4% of investors, up from 29.4% last week. Outright bearishness narrowed to 39.7% from 41.2%, still far above the historic average of 31.0%.
Sentiment surveys are used as contrarian indicators, the idea being that when a large percentage of investors say they're bullish, they've already bought and have little firepower left to push prices higher. Similarly, when large numbers of investors say they're bearish, they've already sold and have lots of cash.
Stock futures are flat
Stock futures were little changed Thursday evening.
Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.07% and 0.06%, respectively.
