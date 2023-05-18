Ukraine war live updates: China says there's 'no panacea' to ending Ukraine war; Kyiv hit with 'unprecedented' Russian missile attack

China said it's willing to help bring about a cease-fire in Ukraine, but said "there is no panacea to resolve the crisis," as it called on Russia and Ukraine to come to the negotiating table.

"All parties need to start from themselves, build mutual trust and create conditions to stop the war and talk," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Thursday after a visit by China's special representative on Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, to Ukraine.

Li met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the visit, as well as other ministers, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"The two sides exchanged views on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and China-Ukraine relations," the Chinese foreign ministry said, noting that the two sides agreed they should "work together to continue the tradition of mutual respect and sincere treatment between the two sides and keep the mutually beneficial cooperation moving forward."

Li affirmed China's position on a political settlement (Beijing has already issued a proposed peace plan, although it lacks substance) to the "crisis," the ministry said, but noted "there is no panacea to resolve the crisis, but all parties need to start from themselves, build mutual trust and create conditions to stop the war and talk."

China tends to call the war in Ukraine a "crisis" and has refused to condemn Russia's unprovoked invasion, remaining close to its ally Moscow throughout the war. It did, however, make a reference to the "war" in its latest statement.

"China is willing to promote the formation of the broadest common understanding in the international community to resolve the crisis in Ukraine and make its own efforts to stop the war and ceasefire and restore peace as soon as possible," it said.

It insisted that "China has always played a constructive role in its own way to ease the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within its capabilities."

— Holly Ellyatt