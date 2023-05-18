Walmart shares rise slightly on higher full-year guidance. Here's how to play the stock

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts as Walmart increased its full-year sales forecast on Thursday. The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed the retail giant after it beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations. After sales rose nearly 8% in its most recent quarter, Walmart is raising its guidance. The company now predicts consolidated net sales will rise about 3.5% in the fiscal year. Walmart said consumers are buying fewer big-ticket discretionary items like TVs, but its grocery business helped offset those weaker purchases. The stock finished the day 1.3% higher.