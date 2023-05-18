Young investors are selling stocks and using retirement savings for emergencies

Most young investors claim they are going to invest more money in the stock market this year compared to 2022 but, in fact, many of them have been doing exactly the opposite.

That's according to Bankrate, which released a new survey Wednesday that found 53% of Gen Z and 43% of millennial investors said they expect to put more money into stocks in 2023, much more so than Gen X (19%) and baby boomers (9%).

Yet Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride said the two younger cohorts have done exactly the opposite so far this year.

"What we see among younger investors is a much higher propensity to have been taking action so far here in 2023 in the face of things like elevated inflation or the higher returns that are available on safe-haven cash investments," McBride said. "And there was an increased likelihood of selling or withholding investment rather than buying in response to that."

Almost half of Gen Z and one-third of millennial investors sold stocks or didn't buy more this year due to elevated inflation, Bankrate found. And more than a third of Gen Z and one-third of millennial investors either sold stocks or didn't buy more — due to higher returns on safe-haven investments like savings accounts, money market funds, CDs and government bonds.

Financial advisor Jordan Awoye of Awoye Capital in Bay Shore, New York, said many young investors are tapping stock-heavy retirement and other investment accounts to cover everyday expenses.