Abortion fallout: Connecticut Supreme Court pick drops out due to Amy Coney Barrett letter

Supreme Court nominee and U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 21, 2020.

A federal prosecutor on Friday removed her name from consideration for a seat on the Connecticut Supreme Court after blowback from legislators over a 2017 letter she signed in support of Amy Coney Barrett, who is now a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Gov. Ned Lamont's nomination of Sandra Slack Glover had floundered in recent days due to her prior backing of Barrett for a seat on the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals — five years before Barrett provided a vote on the U.S. Supreme Court to end the federal right to abortion.

The right to abortion is codified in Connecticut law. The state expanded access to abortion on the heels of the controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer in the case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Glover, who called herself a staunch defender of abortion rights, said Monday during her confirmation hearing at the Connecticut Senate Judiciary Committee that she was "naive" and "wrong" to have signed the letter in support of Barrett.

"Looking back and knowing what I now know, I shouldn't have signed it," Glover testified about the letter, which was signed by every U.S. Supreme Court clerk who worked during that court's 1998-99 term.

At the time, Glover was a clerk that term for Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, and Barrett was a clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia.