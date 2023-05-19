Should college graduates be financially independent? Parents and young adults disagree

watch now

Young adults face financial challenges

In part, millennials and Gen Z face financial challenges that their parents did not as young adults: On top of carrying larger student loan balances, their wages are lower than their parents' earnings when they were in their 20s and 30s. Inflation has made it even harder for those trying to achieve financial independence. Soaring food and housing costs pose additional hurdles for young adults just starting out. Now, 68% of parents with children over age 18 are making a financial sacrifice to help support them, according to Bankrate's report.

Parents are sacrificing their own financial health

From buying groceries to paying for cell phone plans or covering health and auto insurance, parents are spending more than $1,400 a month, on average, helping their adult children make ends meet, a separate report by Savings.com found. For parents, however, supporting grown children can be a substantial drain at a time when their own financial security is in jeopardy. Paying those bills "can also put your own retirement and other financial goals at risk. You can get loans for a lot of things, but retirement isn't one of them," Rossman said. About half of parents with adult children said that support has come at the expense of their own emergency savings or ability to pay down debt, while slightly fewer said supporting their children has been detrimental to their retirement savings, Bankrate found.

Kids have to realize that the quid pro quo here is that they're going to be expected to take care of their parents. Laurence Kotlikoff president of MaxiFi