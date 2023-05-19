CNBC Investing Club

Our conviction in Morgan Stanley remains solid, despite the CEO's planned departure

Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
James Gorman, chairman and chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in Beijing, China, on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Giulia Marchi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

In what Jim Carmer called a "classic" move, Morgan Stanley's (MS) longtime CEO James Gorman spooked the market Friday when he said he'll be stepping down. We're disappointed to see him go but have full confidence in the bank going forward — and see a potential buying opportunity.