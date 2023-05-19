These ETFs could see big moves higher if U.S. lawmakers overcome this latest obstacle and reach a debt ceiling deal

Tensions are rising in Washington as Republican negotiators walked out of debt ceiling talks with the White House, but investors may benefit over the short term — if officials are able to arrive at an agreement. Stocks dipped on Friday as debt ceiling talks came to a halt. The development threw investors for a loop: Markets have been higher all week, bolstered by earlier comments from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden that the U.S. would assuredly avoid a default on its debt obligations. If Biden and lawmakers come up with a resolution ahead of June 1 — the earliest date the government has said it could run out of money — there may be a beneficial play for traders in the immediate term. CNBC Pro examined highly volatile exchange-traded funds (ETFs) viable for a breakout trade. These funds are extremely volatile and aren't sound holdings over a longer period of time. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS) includes a wide range of banking stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Class B Shares , Bank of America and J PMorgan Chase . Banks have been stronger in recent weeks, buoyed by mid-quarter deposit strength from regional firm Western Alliance . FAS is a triple-leveraged ETF, meaning that it's seeking 300% of the return of its underlying index. That means returns are amplified on a good day, but declines are magnified and painful. The fund also isn't cheap, with an expense ratio of 0.96%. Generally, leveraged ETFs tend to cost more than other offerings, because their strategies include the use of derivatives. FAS YTD mountain Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. In chips, the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (SOXL) includes behemoths like Nvidia , Broadcom and Qualcomm . Chip giant Nvidia has been on a tear in 2023, up about 115%, and Broadcom has a 22% gain year to date. SOXL, a triple-leveraged ETF has an expense ratio of 0.94%. SOXL YTD mountain The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares ETF. Some of the standouts in the ProShares UltraPro S & P 500 ETF (UPRO) are Walmart , Wells Fargo and Yum Brands. The fund also includes Wynn Resorts , which has added nearly 33% from the start of the year. UPRO is triple leveraged and has an expense ratio of 0.91%. UPRO YTD mountain The ProShares UltraPro S & P 500 ETF. — CNBC's Chris Hayes contributed reporting.