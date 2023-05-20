Bank of America says buy these five tech stocks before it's too late

Bank of America named a slew of tech stocks that are just too attractive to ignore. The bank said these companies have major upside heading into the months ahead. CNBC Pro combed through Bank of America's research to find the firm's favorite top tech plays. They include: Fiverr, IBM, Meta , On Semiconductor and Concentrix. IBM The evolution of IBM continues, Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan said after attending the company's recent Think event. The firm believes IBM is well on its way to being a major player in the field of artificial intelligence. "IBM expect to monetize AI first through Services and expects a later inflection in Software as adoption scales," he wrote. Mohan said AI could automate 30% of the company's backroom jobs over time. In addition, IBM has a strong balance sheet, stable margins and Mohan praised management noting they continue to pull all the right levers. "We believe IBM will embark on further cost cutting, and enhance its services and software offerings through acquisitions," he said. The stock finished the week up 3.6% this year, and Bank of America sees plenty more gains for the legacy tech giant. "We maintain Buy on IBM given the defensive nature of the business in a slowing Macro and attractive dividend yield that should limit downside," Mohan said. Fiverr Most Wall Street analysts continue to ponder whether the freelance services marketplace is a beneficiary of AI. Analyst Nat Schindler said he thinks it is and that investors should take advantage of the buying opportunity. The company recently reported better-than-expected earnings. On top of that, early indications point toward Fiverr being well positioned to take on artificial intelligence, Schindler said. "On the earnings call, management commented that they have seen only positive impact from AI so far," he noted. A recession remains a risk for the company, Schindler says, however he's "encouraged by early traction on AI." "We view Fiverr's long-term opportunity positively and believe consistent cohort behavior and improving marketing efficiencies can help Fiverr to drive consistent revenue flows and operating leverage," he added. With the stock down just 4.4% this year, Schindler sees tremendous upside. The firm has a price target of $44 per share. "Fiverr has a unique marketplace for business services and we believe the change toward permanent remote work will likely increase the long-term demand for supply of freelancers," he wrote. Concentrix The selloff in shares of the customer solutions technology provider is overdone, analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya said earlier this week. In a note following a meeting with company management, Bhattacharya said he's feeling more upbeat about the stock. 