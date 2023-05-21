People-pleasers are at a higher risk of burnout, says Harvard-trained psychologist — How to spot the signs

The price of being a people-pleaser can be steep — especially for your mental health.

People-pleasers are especially prone to burnout at work, says Debbie Sorensen, a Harvard-trained clinical psychologist based in Denver.

"They tend to be very kind, thoughtful people, which it makes it that much harder for them to set boundaries, not take on too much work or get emotionally invested in their jobs," says Sorensen.

And being a constant yes-person is a double-edged sword: You might feel guilty telling others "no," and resentment every time you say "yes."

You don't need to let go of your people-pleasing tendencies entirely to avoid burnout — past research has shown that being polite, friendly and supportive at work are all important traits that can help you be more productive and happier in your job.

The difference, Sorensen explains, is that people-pleasers tend to have difficulty setting boundaries, which can be "really exhausting" and lead to "chronic stress," she warns.