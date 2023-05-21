TipRanks reveals the top 10 health care sector analysts of the past decade

In this article PFE

A customer used an automated teller machine (ATM) at a Truist Bank branch in Dallas, Texas, US, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Shelby Tauber | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The health care sector experienced rapid change over the past decade with the rise of digital services, bringing a range of opportunities to invest. TipRanks recognized Wall Street's 10-best analysts in the space for identifying the best investment opportunities. These analysts outdid their peers with their stock picking and generated noteworthy returns through their recommendations. TipRanks leveraged its Experts Center tool to recognize the ones with a high success rate. We also analyzed each stock recommendation made by health care sector analysts in the past decade. The ranking shows the analysts' ability to deliver returns from their recommendations. TipRanks' algorithms calculated the statistical significance of each rating, average return and the analysts' overall success rate. In addition, every rating was measured over one year.

Top 10 analysts from the healthcare sector

The image shows the most successful Wall Street analysts from the healthcare sector, in descending order.

1. Thomas Smith - SVB Securities

Thomas Smith tops the list. Smith has an overall success rate of 51%. His best rating has been on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharma company focusing on therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. His buy call on VKTX stock from April 27, 2022 to April 27, 2023 generated a stellar return of 791.30%.

2. Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Brandon Couillard is second on this list and has a success rate of 68%. Couillard's top recommendation is Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), a provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests. The analyst generated a profit of 450% through his buy recommendation on Exact Sciences stock from May 4, 2016 to May 4, 2017.

3. David Windley - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Windley ranks No. 3 on the list. Windley has a success rate of 68%. His best recommendation has been on Medidata Solutions, a tech-based company with clinical expertise. Dassault Systemes later acquired Medidata. The analyst generated a turn of 175.70% through a buy recommendation on MDSO from Aug. 01, 2012 to Aug. 01, 2013.

4. John Eade - Argus Research

John Eade bags the fourth spot on the list. The five-star analyst has a 69% overall success rate. Eade's best recommendation has been on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. His buy call on MRNA stock generated a 265.90% return from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

5. Michael Wiederhorn - Oppenheimer

Fifth-place analyst Michael Wiederhorn has a success rate of 66%. His best recommendation is Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH), a company engaged in the management and operations of hospitals. The analyst delivered a profit on this stock of 298.2% from May 1, 2020 to May 1, 2021.

6. Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Taking the sixth position is Charles Duncan. The analyst has a success rate of 52%. His top recommendation was Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), a biotech company that develops vaccines. Through his buy call on NVAX stock, Duncan generated a solid return of 800% from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021.

7. Yaron Werber - TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Yaron Werber is seventh on this list, with a success rate of 65%. Werber's best call has been a buy on the shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), a biopharma company focusing on developing innovative medicines for rare and ultrarare diseases. The recommendation generated a return of 267.50% from Dec. 18, 2019 to Dec. 18, 2020.

8. Geulah Livshits - Chardan Capital

In the eighth position is Geulah Livshits of Chardan Capital. Livshits has an overall success rate of 42%. The analyst's top recommendation is Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing therapies for autoimmune diseases. Based on her buy call on CABA, the analyst generated a profit of 800% from Oct. 11, 2022 through now.

9. Richard Newitter - Truist Financial

Richard Newitter ranks ninth on the list. The five-star analyst sports a 62% success rate. His top recommendation has been on Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO), a regenerative medicine company providing products for advanced wound care and surgical biologics. The buy recommendation generated a return of 397.9% from May 12, 2020 to May 12, 2021.

10. Boris Peaker - TD Cowen

Boris Peaker has the 10th spot on the list, with a success rate of 47%. Peaker's best call has been a buy on shares of Trillium Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing therapies for cancer treatment. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) later acquired Trillium. The recommendation generated a return of 800% from Jan. 7, 2020 to Jan. 7, 2021.

Bottom Line