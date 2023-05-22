America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell says this advice from his dad inspired his success

America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell said his success was inspired by an early piece of advice from his father.

America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell may be notorious for providing unforgiving advice to wannabe superstars on his TV talent show.

But the music mogul-turned-multimillionaire said he wouldn't be where he is today if it wasn't for some early guidance he received from his own father.

Speaking at an event in London this week, the British entrepreneur recalled being 12 years old when his dad offered him the advice.

"He said: Everyone has a sign on their head and it says 'make me feel important,'" the now-63-year-old recalled at Advertising Week Europe.

At first, Cowell said, he was confused. But then understood what his dad meant.

"At the time, I was like, 'what are you talking about?' And then I got it. If you're involved in something, every single person has a role in part of that. And that stuck in my head," he said.