Another all-time high gives us runway to take big profits in a drug stock we still love

We are selling 50 shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) at roughly $442 each. Following Monday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 150 shares of LLY, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to about 2.5% from 3.33%. We're taking some Eli Lilly off the table Monday afternoon on the stock's breakout to another new all-time high. It's now trading about 10% above our previous highest sale price from three weeks ago, a move that has increased our weighting in this top-performing pharma name. Given the stock's recent run, it's prudent from a portfolio management standpoint to lock in some of our 80% gains and pad our cash position in case we get some better buying opportunities in the future on volatility related to debt ceiling talks. LLY YTD mountain Eli Lilly YTD performance Despite Monday's trim, we continue to believe Lilly has the best and cleanest growth prospects of any large-cap pharmaceutical company thanks to Mounjaro, its dual-acting diabetes and obesity drug (still waiting on regulators on the weight-loss indication). Also in Lilly's favor is donanemab, a breakthrough Alzheimer's treatment , which could be approved by the FDA by the end of the year. To be sure, Lilly faces competition in Alzheimer's and in obesity. The FDA in early January granted accelerated approval to a drug similar to donanemab, which was developed by Japanese pharmaceutical firm Eisai and U.S.-based partner Biogen (BIIB). On Monday, Pfizer (PFE) joined the pack in weight loss, saying a study shows its oral drug causes a similar amount of weight loss as Novo Nordisk's blockbuster Ozempic injection. Pfizer shares jumped more than 4% on the news. We don't think this is entirely "new news" because the drug's trial results were presented late last year. What's grabbing investor attention Monday is the JAMA Network releasing the full peer-reviewed study . We want to use this Pfizer development as an opportunity to talk again about two of Eli Lilly's pipeline drugs. Like Pfizer's drug, Lilly is working on an oral type-2 diabetes and chronic weight management drug called orforglipron, which could be similar to the Mounjaro injectable. Lilly also has an injectable called retatrutide, which the company thinks "could achieve a step change in efficacy" compared to tirzepatide (brand name Mounjaro) in chronic weight management with a similar safety and tolerability profile. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long LLY. See here for a full list of the stocks.)

