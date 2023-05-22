Cramer's Lightning Round: FedEx is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Snap's year-to-date stock performance.

Snap : "They have to monetize their existing user base, but I'll tell you something: every stock that's being shorted is going up right now, so I figure Snap goes up 10% and then you got to sell."

Organon & Co : "It's because it has no growth, and if it has no growth then I don't want to be in it, plain and simple."

Trimble : "I'm going to say sell Trimble."

GoDaddy : "I'm not a fan. It's a very expensive stock that offers very little as proprietary."

Unity Software : "I'm going to say buy that one."

Plug Power : "I think Plug's a heavily-shorted stock, it's about 18% short therefore it should be able to go up another 20% before you have to get rid of it. But I have to tell you, I've been sorely disappointed with that company. It's no longer just a company in the future, it's a company just doing badly. Bad companies have bad stocks. Period!"

Parker-Hannifin : "The industrials are going down, but that had the best quarter of any industrial. I would tell you if you own Parker-Hannifin stay on it, if it goes down over the debt ceiling, then I would be pressing the 'buy, buy, buy' button."

Boston Omaha : "It's a hodgepodge pastiche of real estate, I got to stay away. There's just not enough there for me to want to pull the trigger."

FedEx : "Listen, FedEx, it's time to buy. I think the stock is cheap, it should have a great quarter. I want to own the stock of FedEx!"

