Cramer's Lightning Round: FedEx is a buy

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Snap: "They have to monetize their existing user base, but I'll tell you something: every stock that's being shorted is going up right now, so I figure Snap goes up 10% and then you got to sell."

Organon & Co: "It's because it has no growth, and if it has no growth then I don't want to be in it, plain and simple."

Daqo New Energy Corp: "I'm not recommending any Chinese stock other than Alibaba, and even there Alibaba reported a very weak quarter last week... I'm going to have to say no on that one, I'm sorry.""

Trimble: "I'm going to say sell Trimble."

GoDaddy: "I'm not a fan. It's a very expensive stock that offers very little as proprietary."

Unity Software: "I'm going to say buy that one."

Plug Power: "I think Plug's a heavily-shorted stock, it's about 18% short therefore it should be able to go up another 20% before you have to get rid of it. But I have to tell you, I've been sorely disappointed with that company. It's no longer just a company in the future, it's a company just doing badly. Bad companies have bad stocks. Period!"

Parker-Hannifin: "The industrials are going down, but that had the best quarter of any industrial. I would tell you if you own Parker-Hannifin stay on it, if it goes down over the debt ceiling, then I would be pressing the 'buy, buy, buy' button."

Boston Omaha: "It's a hodgepodge pastiche of real estate, I got to stay away. There's just not enough there for me to want to pull the trigger."

FedEx: "Listen, FedEx, it's time to buy. I think the stock is cheap, it should have a great quarter. I want to own the stock of FedEx!"

