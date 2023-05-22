Ford lays out its plans to ramp EVs and boost profits in key capital markets day

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor is making its case to Wall Street at an investor event Monday, sharing details of its plan to profitably build millions of EVs while growing its traditional operations.

Ford CEO Jim Farley kicked off the day discussing the company's growth plans for its gas-powered, fleet, and electric business units.

"I'm not here to tell you that we're undervalued, you'll make your own decision," Farley said.

Ford said early Monday that it is maintaining its 2023 guidance of between $9 billion and $11 billion in adjusted EBIT and about $6 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

The company ahead of the event also announced a series of new deals for the supply of lithium products in support of its plan to dramatically ramp up production of electric vehicles.

Ford is targeting an 8% EBIT margin on its electric vehicle unit and a 2 million EV production runrate by 2026, up from an expected 600,000 by year-end.

Ford went into greater detail about its profit expectations for each of its main business units but did not announce any significant changes to its plans, which some on Wall Street have criticized as being ambitious, if not unrealistic.

The automaker is expected to lose about $3 billion on its "Model e" electric vehicle business this year, off-set from profits in its traditional "Blue" and "Pro" fleet businesses. The company separated the businesses and began reporting them separately this year.

For the first quarter, Ford said the EV operations' loss widened to $722 million in the first quarter from $380 million a year earlier. The company's traditional car business earned $2.6 billion, and the automaker's fleet operations reported $1.4 billion in earnings.

The company expects to simplify its operations and increase margins from traditional products to low double-digit EBIT margins up from 7.2% in 2022. For example, the company said it has removed more than 2,400 parts from its next-generation F-150 compared with the current vehicle.

For the traditional business, Kumar Galhotra, president of the operations, said 8 percentage points of margin are expected to come from reductions in structural and controlled costs. That will assist in off-setting 6 percentage points in net pricing.

"Demand continues to outstrip capacity for our key [internal combustion] vehicles," Galhotra said. "In the next 10 months, Ford Blue will increase its capacity by over 160,000 units."

That increase may be surprising, as the company invests billions into EVs. Galhotra said while the company expects its sales of traditional vehicles to begin declining after 2025 in exchange for EVs, vehicles with internal combustion engines will be around "well into" the next decade, he said.

Profitably balancing the shift from traditional vehicles with engines to EVs is an increasingly difficult challenge for traditional automakers such as Ford.

Doug Field, chief advanced product development and technology officer, said a key to doing so is increasing efficiencies in its next-generation EVs that are set to begin production in 2025.