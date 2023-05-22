CNBC Investing Club

Ford's EV push has its skeptics. After Monday's investor day, Jim Cramer is still not one of them

Paulina Likos
Ford Mustang on display at the NY Auto Show, April 6, 2023.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Ford's (F) new partnerships with top lithium producers give us more confidence that the automaker can accelerate electric vehicle production and reach its global target of 2 million EVs per year by 2026. We're also encouraged by Ford's financial roadmap for getting there, which was discussed at Monday's investor event.