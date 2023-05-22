SpaceX set to join FAA to fight environmental lawsuit that could delay Starship work

An aerial view of a Starship prototype stacked on a Super Heavy booster at the company's Starbase facility outside of Brownsville, Texas.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to join the Federal Aviation Administration as a co-defendant to fight a lawsuit brought by environmental groups following the company's first test flight of Starship, the world's largest rocket, which ended in a mid-flight explosion last month.

In a motion filed on Friday in court, SpaceX requested that federal judge Carl Nichols allow the company to join the FAA as a defendant against environmental and cultural-heritage nonprofit groups that sued the aerospace regulator earlier this month.

The plaintiffs "do not oppose" the company's intervention, per the filings. Jared Margolis, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity and lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said it's "standard and expected for the applicant to intervene in a case where their permit is at issue."

The groups suing the FAA alleged that the agency should have conducted a more in-depth environmental study on the likely impacts of SpaceX activity before allowing the company to launch the world's largest rocket, Starship, from its Starbase facility, a spaceport on the Gulf Coast near Brownsville, Texas.

The groups also alleged that the "mitigations" the agency required of SpaceX were not enough to avoid "significant adverse effects" to endangered species, their habitat and tribes in the area who count the land and wildlife sacred.

Friday's SpaceX filing outlines the potential consequences for the company if the environmentalists win the lawsuit, noting implications for its business and finances – as well arguing there would be damage to the "substantial national interest" and possible scientific benefits of Starship.

"If the Court were to rule in Plaintiffs' favor, the FAA's decision could be set aside, and further licensing of the Starship/Super Heavy Program could be significantly delayed, causing severe injury to SpaceX's business," the company wrote.

The lawsuit seeks for the FAA to conduct an environmental impact statement (EIS) – a lengthy and thorough procedure that would likely sideline SpaceX's Starship work in Texas for years.

SpaceX also wrote in the motion that "the FAA does not adequately represent SpaceX's interests" in the lawsuit, since it's a government agency. It noted that the FAA "has a direct and substantial economic interest in the outcome of this case that the government does not share."

The FAA in a statement to CNBC said it "does not comment on ongoing litigation issues."