Wall Street is bullish on Chinese tech firms, even as recovery is uneven

Consumers enjoy themselves at Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, the busiest commercial tourist landmark in Shanghai, China, May 5, 2023.

Analysts are bullish on Chinese big tech firms even though recovery looks uneven across companies and their latest earnings.

While search engine giant Baidu beat revenue and profit estimates for the first quarter of 2023 and Tencent bounced back to growth after consecutive negative and flat quarters, Alibaba missed first-quarter revenue expectations and its Hong Kong-listed shares slid almost 5% on Friday.

"Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent reported — most of the earnings were a beat," Ronald Keung, head of Asia Internet Research at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" Friday.

Alibaba missed analysts' revenue estimates, but revenue rose 2% year on year to hit 208.2 billion Chinese yuan ($29.6 billion).

The tech giant's domestic commerce unit fell 3% in the first quarter, while the cloud business was down 2% — highlighting concerns that a Chinese consumer spending rebound may not be as strong as expected.

Noting the decline in Alibaba's shares, Jiong Shao, analyst at Barclays said on Friday, ahead of the weekend's Group of Seven summit: "I think that there have been some geopolitical concerns ... Investors are concerned about potential sort of a sanction against China and against Chinese companies."

The leaders of the G-7 were in Hiroshima, Japan on the weekend to discuss global and regional issues, including challenges posed by China's policies and practices.

In a joint statement G-7 leaders acknowledged that there's a need to de-risk and diversify from China — not decouple. They highlighted the need to "address challenges posed by China's policies and practices" and "counter malign practices, such as illegitimate technology transfer or data disclosure."