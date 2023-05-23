A common money mistake saw America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell broke at 28 and living with his parents

Simon Cowell, judge on America's Got Talent, said he nearly went bankrupt in his twenties after making a common money mistake.

British music mogul Simon Cowell may have hundreds of millions of dollars to his name today, thanks to the runaway success of his TV talent franchises Pop Idol and America's Got Talent.

But the 63-year-old wasn't always a savvy businessman. In fact, early on in his career, he almost went bankrupt.

In his late 20s, Cowell had some success working in the music industry as an artists and repertoire (A&R) consultant and signing novelty acts like the Power Rangers and puppets Zig and Zag.

It's then, Cowell said, that he got carried away.

"What I didn't learn about was credit cards," he said recently at Advertising Week Europe, recalling lessons from this career path.

"Once I started to make a little bit of money, then I just did everything a young A&R guy would do. [I] bought a Porsche, bought a house I couldn't afford," he said.