Cramer's Lightning Round: Get rid of Chimera

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Cleveland-Cliffs' year-to-date stock performance.

Cleveland-Cliffs : "I would cashier that and buy the stock a new quarter. I want you to trade up!"

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Chimera Investment's year-to-date stock performance.

Chimera Investment : "Chimera should be sold. That thing has just been terrible stock for a very long time and will probably remain such."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Newmont's year-to-date stock performance.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Shyft Group's year-to-date stock performance.

Shyft Group : "I am going to suggest you go with GXO over this company, but it's an interesting [speculative stock]."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Oracle's year-to-date stock performance.

Oracle : "I think it's still too high, I think it's coming down a little because this market's gotten real ugly. I want to buy it below 90 if possible."