Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Get rid of Chimera

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Cleveland-Cliffs' year-to-date stock performance.

Cleveland-Cliffs: "I would cashier that and buy the stock a new quarter. I want you to trade up!"

Chimera Investment's year-to-date stock performance.

Chimera Investment: "Chimera should be sold. That thing has just been terrible stock for a very long time and will probably remain such."

Newmont's year-to-date stock performance.

Newmont: "I like Newmont here. Gold has been through the ringer, and it has come back on the other side, and I think that is a good stock to own."

Shyft Group's year-to-date stock performance.

Shyft Group: "I am going to suggest you go with GXO over this company, but it's an interesting [speculative stock]."

Oracle's year-to-date stock performance.

Oracle: "I think it's still too high, I think it's coming down a little because this market's gotten real ugly. I want to buy it below 90 if possible."

Disclaimer

