U.S. Virgin Islands governor to be deposed in lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase over Jeffrey Epstein

Albert Bryan Jr., governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, speaks during the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, on May 2, 2023.

The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands is scheduled to be deposed next month in a civil lawsuit by that territory's government against JPMorgan Chase over sex trafficking by the late predator Jeffrey Epstein, according to a court filing Tuesday.

The filing appears to be the first mention of the planned June 6 deposition of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. in the suit, which is pending in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The filing does not indicate why Bryan's testimony under oath is being sought in the case. A source familiar with the situation told CNBC that JPMorgan requested the deposition.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is scheduled to be deposed in the suit Friday in New York.

Judge Jed Rakoff, who is presiding over the case, last week authorized the Virgin Islands to serve a subpoena for Tesla CEO Elon Musk on his electric car company, seeking documents that Musk may have showing any communications involving him, Epstein and JPMorgan.

That subpoena is based on suspicion by the territory that Epstein may have referred Musk or tried to refer him to the bank as a client.

The Virgin Islands suit alleges that JPMorgan facilitated sex trafficking by its longtime banking customer Epstein and benefited from it. The bank denies those allegations.