Netflix password sharing crackdown rolls out in the U.S.

Netflix sign-in page displayed on a laptop screen and Netflix logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, on Jan. 2, 2023.

Netflix 's crackdown on password sharing has come to the U.S.

The streaming service said it began alerting members on Tuesday about its new sharing policy, noting that Netflix accounts are only to be shared within one household.

"Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with – your household," the company said in an email, which it posted to its blog on Tuesday.

The email goes on to say that members can transfer a profile of someone outside of their household so the person can begin a new membership they pay for on their own. Or they can pay an extra fee – $7.99 a month – per person outside of their household using their account.

On Netflix's subscription plans page, it notes that extra members can be added to its standard and premium plans without ads.

Netflix warned it would be tightening its guidelines on password sharing in a push to boost revenue and subscriber numbers, soon after the company began seeing growth stagnate.