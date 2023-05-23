Nike CEO John Donahoe says disengaging from China would be 'disastrous' amid rising geopolitical tensions

Nike CEO John Donahoe acknowledged geopolitical tensions are rising with China – one of its largest markets – but said decoupling from the region would be "disastrous" for global trade.

During a sit-down interview at the inaugural CNBC CEO Council Summit in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday evening, CNBC's Sara Eisen asked Donahoe about the threat of China invading Taiwan and Beijing's position in Russia's war with Ukraine.

"You have to be wondering about first of all, non-zero-percent chance that China invades Taiwan, and then creates a major issue with the United States, that China supplies Russia with military aid, I mean, what happens to Nike in these scenarios, which will create even more tension between the U.S. and China?" Eisen asked Donahoe.

In response, Donahoe said risk is everywhere for companies like Nike that operate on a global scale.

"If you're a global company, you've got to just accept that and try to steer a course that is consistent with your strategy and consistent with their values," said Donahoe.

"The business has to step up when the political institutions are in the state they're in today and so we're committed to being a global company, whether that be in China, whether it be in other markets, and yes, there's risk and you know, we've done some contingency planning like all of us have, but we're clear, we're going to try to keep moving forward," he said.