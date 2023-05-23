Virgin Orbit sells assets in bankruptcy auction to Rocket Lab, Stratolaunch and Vast's Launcher

The modified Boeing 747 plane, named "Cosmic Girl", will take off from Spaceport Cornwall in southwest England.

Bankrupt rocket company Virgin Orbit sold its assets and equipment to a trio of aerospace companies in an auction, according to a court filing released on Tuesday.

The bids amount to about $36 million in total.

Rocket Lab successfully bid $16.1 million for the company's "machinery & equipment and lease," according to the filing, while Stratolaunch was awarded its $17 million "stalking horse" bid for Virgin Orbit's 747 jet. Launcher, a subsidiary of Vast Space, is purchasing the company's facility in Mojave, California —as well as some machinery, equipment and inventory — for $2.7 million.

Virgin Orbit, Rocket Lab, Stratolaunch, and Launcher did not immediately respond to CNBC requests for comment.

Previously in the bankruptcy process, Virgin Orbit agreed to the terms of Stratolaunch's bid, which was to purchase the 747 jet "Cosmic Girl" and other aircraft assets. Stratolaunch has been developig its own airborne system, the world's largest airplane called "Roc," as a platform for hypersonic flight testing.

Virgin Orbit filed for bankruptcy protection on April 4 after the company failed to secure a funding lifeline and laid off nearly its entire workforce. The auction outcome falls short of Virgin Orbit's goal in the bankruptcy process, which was to find a wholesale buyer that would keep the company's assets and intellectual property together.

