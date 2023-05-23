Money experts swear by this classic budgeting rule—but most Americans can't afford it

An often-forgotten tenet of personal finance is that it's, well, personal. Because your financial situation isn't the same as your friends' or neighbors', the advice you follow will generally be different too. Still, some recommendations make sense for a lot of people, such as gravitating toward funds with low fees or prioritizing your emergency savings. But even advice thought to be tried and true is worth revisiting, especially when financial conditions change. Take the classic 50-30-20 budgeting rule, which recommends that you allocate 50% of your taxable income to living expenses, such as housing and transportation; 20% to savings goals, such as investing for retirement and paying down debt; and 30% to everything else. Budgets are getting stretched these days, making the 50-30-20 rule harder to follow. Over the past two years, thanks to rampant inflation, the consumer price index, which measures the price growth in a basket of consumer goods, has bumped up by 13%. And with wages failing to keep up, it's worth questioning whether a classic budgeting model still applies to the average American.

Calculating the average American net income

Let's crunch some numbers. For a single American, the median annual income is $57,200, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But as anyone who has ever collected a paycheck knows, a few line items are removed before that money makes its way to you. First, federal taxes. A single filer earning a $57,200 salary and claiming the standard deduction would owe an obligation of $4,985, according to the IRS's Tax Withholding Estimator tool. If you live in one of 41 states or the District of Columbia, you'll also owe state income tax. All told, state and local taxes amount to 11.6% on average, according to the Tax Foundation. On a median salary, you're paying $6,635. Assuming you're not self-employed, you and your firm split the bill on Social Security and Medicare tax. Your share is 6.2% for Social Security and 1.45% for Medicare. That's $3,546 and $829, respectively. Plus, if you receive medical coverage through your employer, you'll owe insurance premiums. Among workers who face an annual deductible for single coverage, the average is $1,763, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. To review: Median gross salary: $57,200

Federal tax obligation: -$4,985

State and local tax obligation: -$6,635

Social Security: -$3,546

Medicare: -$829

Health insurance premium: -$1,763

Net income: $39,442

Where the 50-30-20 math gets challenging

After everything is taken out of their paycheck, someone earning a median salary is left with an annual income of $39,442, which equates to $3,286 per month. Let's see how that looks divvied up. Living expenses (50%) : $1,643 per month

: $1,643 per month Savings (20%) : $657 per month

: $657 per month Everything else (30%): $986 per month You don't have to look very hard to realize some of those numbers look unrealistic. That $1,643 will scarcely cover the national average rent — $1,495 — on a one-bedroom apartment, according to rental platform Zumper. Plus, the average single-family home spends about $172 per month on utilities, according to EnergyStar.gov. Need a car to get work? The average monthly payment on a used vehicle is $526, according to Experian, plus, you can expect to pay $150 to $200 per month on gas, per J.D. Power. That puts our hypothetical budgeter at about $2,400, and they've yet to feed themselves. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's "thrifty" food plan prescribes a $302 monthly cost for men aged 20 to 50 and a $241 cost for similarly aged women. The agency recommends nudging those numbers up by 20% for people living alone. Added up, the total is just short of wiping out not only the 50% for living expenses, but also the 30% for everything else. And think about how much "everything else" you have in your life.

How to budget when money is tight