The S&P 500 is up 8% this year, but most stocks are down—here's what it means for your money

Stock prices slid on Tuesday as investors began to worry that U.S. debt ceiling negotiations had yielded little progress on a deal.

It was the latest piece of bad news in what has otherwise been an extremely resilient year for stocks.

The U.S. government hit its borrowing limit in January, prompting the Treasury to take "extraordinary measures" to continue paying its bills. Negotiations on raising the U.S. debt ceiling have been at a stalemate ever since, a situation that could trigger a default on U.S. debt if an agreement isn't reached by early June.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has continued its regime of interest rate hikes in an effort to cool still-high inflation. Many market watchers believe these efforts to slow the economy could tip it into recession territory. In fact, more than two-thirds of Americans (68%) expect a recession in the next six months, according to a recent survey from Nationwide.

But so far this year, through May 23, the S&P 500 index is up 8%.

What gives? Do market prognosticators know something that the rest of us seemingly don't?

Part of the answer may lie in a measure known as market breadth. Technical analysts, who specialize in following the way the markets move, use breadth to determine the strength or weakness of a trend in the stock market or to gauge overall market sentiment.

Within a given market index, if more stocks are going up than down, an upward trend in the market is thought to be strong. If most of the stocks in a rising market are struggling, propped up by a few big winners, then you might be on shakier ground.

So what's going on this year? In the S&P 500, despite an overall positive return, the median stock is down -0.2%. More stocks in the index are down than up.