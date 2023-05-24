China pledges new audit measures to curb risks and stabilize growth

China state broadcaster reported late Tuesday the Communist Party pledged to step up auditing work to ensure officials implement measures to stabilize economic growth.

Audits should focus on ensuring support and financing for the real economy, CCTV said, citing a Tuesday meeting of the Communist Party audit committee chaired by China President Xi Jinping.

Close attention should be paid to areas like local government debt, finance, property, food and energy in order to reduce systemic risks, the report said.

This comes as China is experiencing a tepid economic recovery after belatedly emerging from its zero Covid policy late last year.