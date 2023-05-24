China's new ambassador to the U.S. arrives to 'safeguard' Beijing's interests

Xie Feng, China's new ambassador to the U.S., addresses the media as he arrives at JFK airport in New York City, May 23, 2023.

China's new ambassador to the U.S. arrived in New York Tuesday with a call to "safeguard the interests of China," according to a release from the country's embassy in the U.S.

Xie Feng assumes office after a period of about six months in which China has had no ambassador to the U.S. He was most recently a vice foreign minister.

Xie said Tuesday the bilateral relationship faces "serious difficulties and challenges," and his mission is to "enhance China-U.S. exchanges and cooperation," the release said in English.

The U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The prior ambassador, Qin Gang, was promoted in December to become China's new foreign minister. Earlier this month, Qin met U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns in Beijing for the first time.