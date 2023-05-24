College enrollment continues to slide as more students question the value of a four-year degree

Three years after the Covid pandemic, there are more than 1 million fewer students enrolled in college.

"Overall, undergraduate enrollment is still well below pre-pandemic levels, especially among degree-seeking students," said Doug Shapiro, executive director of the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Only community colleges notched enrollment gains in the current semester, while enrollments in bachelor's degree programs fell, according to the Research Center's new report.

As students look for a more direct link to the workforce, there's a shift "toward shorter term programs," Shapiro said.

Concerns over rising costs and large student loan balances are causing more young adults to reconsider their plans after high school, a separate report by Junior Achievement and Citizens also found.

More than 75% of high schoolers now say that a two-year or technical certification is enough, and only 41% believe they must have a four-year degree to get a good job.

"Teens are really starting to question the value of the four-year degree," said Ed Grocholski, chief marketing officer at Junior Achievement.

For his part, Chris Ebeling, head of student lending at Citizens, said "it's not surprising, given that the price of college has dramatically outpaced household income over the past two decades, which puts further pressure on families."