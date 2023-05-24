Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from Gilead Sciences

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon RB Global's year-to-date stock performance.

RB Global: "We like Ritchie Bros, we like the merger, we like the CEO -- nothing but net. I think she's fabulous."

Cloudflare : "I do think that Matthew can get that stock back to 80, and I think that was just a couple of bad quarters, and it's all back together -- the stock should be higher."

Bank of Hawaii : "Right now I'm only recommending two bank stocks, I'm recommending Wells Fargo -- because it's got good yield and good capital -- and Morgan Stanley because it's got good yield. None of the regionals, they're just too darn hard."

Gilead Sciences : "No. This stock has got epoxy on its feet! We want stocks to go higher."

Lendingtree : "No... We're going to have to stay away from Lending Tree."

