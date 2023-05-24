Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from Gilead Sciences

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
RB Global's year-to-date stock performance.

RB Global: "We like Ritchie Bros, we like the merger, we like the CEO -- nothing but net. I think she's fabulous."

Cloudflare's year-to-date stock performance.

Cloudflare: "I do think that Matthew can get that stock back to 80, and I think that was just a couple of bad quarters, and it's all back together -- the stock should be higher."

Bank of Hawaii's year-to-date stock performance.

Bank of Hawaii: "Right now I'm only recommending two bank stocks, I'm recommending Wells Fargo -- because it's got good yield and good capital -- and Morgan Stanley because it's got good yield. None of the regionals, they're just too darn hard."

Mosaic's year-to-date stock performance.

Mosaic: "No."

Gilead Sciences' year-to-date stock performance.

Gilead Sciences: "No. This stock has got epoxy on its feet! We want stocks to go higher."

Lendingtree's year-to-date stock performance.

Lendingtree: "No... We're going to have to stay away from Lending Tree."

Lightning Round: Cloudflare has had a couple bad quarters but should be able to 'get it together'
Lightning Round: Cloudflare has had a couple bad quarters but should be able to 'get it together'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

