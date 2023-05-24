Europe and Israel are producing more startup 'mafias' than ever despite tech rout

The average time taken for a startup to hit unicorn status in Europe is now just seven years, according to Accel.

Europe and Israel mint an average of five tech startups for every venture-backed company with a valuation of $1 billion or more, according to a new report from the venture capital firm Accel.

Of the 353 "unicorn" companies in the region, 221 have spun out 1,171 new tech-enabled startup companies as employees at these firms left to start up their own ventures, Accel said, citing Dealroom data.

A similar report from the firm last year showed that, out of 344 VC-backed unicorns, 201 led to 1,018 new startups being created.

The biggest examples of companies whose former talent went on to establish new companies include Spotify, which spawned 32 new companies, Delivery Hero, which generated 32, and Criteo, from which 31 new startups were born.

Such companies are referred to in the startup world as "mafias" — and no, they're not like the mobs of the Italian-American gangster films. Startup mafias have existed for decades. These "mafias," which are firms started by employees of other tech firms, have historically led to the creation of some of the largest tech companies known today.

From U.S. fintech giant PayPal, Elon Musk went on to start electric-car maker Tesla and space exploration firm SpaceX, for example, while Peter Thiel co-founded the big data company Palantir and is now a renowned investor with his Valar Ventures and Founders Fund VC firms.

VC investors say that those entrepreneurs came from a culture of risk-taking in Silicon Valley that, for many years, hasn't existed in the same way in Europe. It began to take shape with the advent of maturing internet platforms like Skype, from which Niklas Zennstrom started VC fund Atomico and Taavet Hinrikus co-founded fintech giant Wise .

"When I got started like 30 years ago back in the Valley, I did it in the West Coast, Palo Alto. Then I'd go back to the Netherlands and my friends and my parents would say, why would you do that? Why wouldn't you go work for Shell or Unilever? That has held Europe back," Harry Nelis, partner at Accel, told CNBC.

"Now, unless you came out of university and studied in exactly the same way that I did, and you go straight into a startup — not like a raw startup but an established one where you can learn a trade and then you have your career already — it's that kind of new philosophy that will, I think, help Europe over time, and has been helping the ecosystem."

Today, the likes of Spotify, Delivery Hero, Klarna and Wise have become founder factories in their own right.

The largest cohort of newly established startup mafias comes from fintech, with almost 20% of European startups spun out of unicorns operating in the sector.

Startup employees in Europe and Israel tend to favor their own cities for setting up their new businesses, with over half of new firms founded in the same city as the unicorn they exited, according to Accel.