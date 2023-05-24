This retirement savings account is at least 17% better than a 401(k), says expert: It's 'a complete cheat code'

You'll soon be able to contribute much more money to your health savings account. Last week, the IRS announced the largest-ever increase in maximum contributions to the popular savings vehicles. In 2024, the maximum HSA contribution will be $4,150 for an individual and $8,300 for a family, up from $3,850 and $7,750, respectively, in 2023. Add on the extra $1,000 you can put in if you're over 55, and the maximum contributions are $5,150 for individuals and $10,300 for couples. That's a big deal for long-term savers. That's because, if used to its full potential, an HSA can be a more powerful retirement savings account than more conventional vehicles, such as 401(k)s and individual retirement accounts. Consider a calculation from Blake Hilgemann, a financial coach and author of the "Pathway to Financial Independence" newsletter: "Every dollar in an HSA is worth at least 17.65% more than a dollar in a 401(k)," he wrote in a recent tweet. Hilgemann's arithmetic works because of an HSA's unique tax advantages. Unlike other types of tax-advantaged retirement accounts, HSA contributions and investment earnings are never taxed, provided you follow the rules when withdrawing from the account. That means you avoid paying income tax on your withdrawals, which, at current rates, is at least 10%. And because HSA funds aren't subject to the 7.65% payroll tax employees owe, you come out at least 17.65% ahead when you save in one, says Hilgemann. That's especially powerful for people who are, or expect to eventually be, high earners. "If you're in a high tax bracket, an HSA is a complete cheat code for you," Hilgemann told CNBC Make It. Here's a closer look at why HSAs can be more powerful than other retirement accounts.

The HSA tax advantage

If you invest in a traditional 401(k) or IRA, you get a tax advantage right away: Money you invest in these accounts can be deducted from your taxable income for the year you made the contribution. In exchange for the upfront tax break, you'll owe income tax on any money you withdraw from these accounts in retirement. And if you take the money out before age 59½, you'll owe the tax plus a 10% penalty. But investing in an HSA comes with a triple tax advantage. As with a 401(k), contributions to these accounts can be deducted from your taxable income. While in the account, your investments grow tax-free. Then, when you withdraw the funds, you won't owe any tax as long as you put the money toward qualified medical expenses. It's easy to see why Hilgemann stressed that you can save "at least" 17.65% with an HSA, because if you're in a higher tax bracket, you can save considerably more by avoiding income tax. Currently, single filers earning in excess of $578,125 pay a top marginal federal income tax rate of 37%.

How to save for retirement using an HSA