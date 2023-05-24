France bans short-haul flights as it looks to cut transport emissions

An airplane in the skies over France. The government there wants to cut short-haul flights in the country to reduce emissions.

A French ban on domestic short-haul flights when alternative train journeys exist came into force this week, with one lawmaker hailing it as "an essential step" in the country's efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The law, which was published via decree, essentially prohibits public internal flights between French destinations when a train journey of under 2 hours and 30 minutes is available.

France is home to an extensive high-speed rail network. According to a CNBC translation, the flight substitution applies only when train travel "provides a satisfactory alternative service."

It means public passenger flights between Paris-Orly and cities like Bordeaux, Nantes and Lyon, are affected by the law. Connecting flights are not impacted.

In a statement translated by CNBC, Clément Beaune, transport minister, described the move as "an essential step and a strong symbol in the policy of reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

Beaune also said the ban was a "global first that is fully in line with the Government's policy of encouraging the use of modes of transportation that emit fewer greenhouse gases."