CNBC Investing Club

Nvidia's jaw-dropping beat and raise sends its share price to a record high

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. 
Tyrone Siu | Reuters

Nvidia's (NVDA) fiscal year 2024 first-quarter earnings Wednesday far outpaced Wall Street's expectations. But as strong as the results were, the chipmaker's guidance for its current quarter was even more robust, driving shares to a new all-time high in afterhours trading.