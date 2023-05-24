Palo Alto Networks shares pop on earnings and guidance. Here's what the experts have to say

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Palo Alto Networks ' fiscal third-quarter results and what they mean for shareholders. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the cybersecurity name as the stock gained 7.7% Wednesday and hit a new 52-week high. A day earlier, the company posted a better-than-expected quarterly report and strong earnings guidance . Palo Alto is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.