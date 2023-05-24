Share of six-figure earners living paycheck to paycheck jumps, report finds. Advisor offers ways to break the cycle

In this article LC Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Where you live determines your financial standing

Depending on where you live, $100,000 may not stretch that far, according to Anuj Nayar, LendingClub's financial health officer. A separate report by SmartAsset analyzed how far six figures will go in America's 25 largest cities. In New York, for example, $100,000 amounts to just $35,791 after accounting for taxes and the high cost of living. In contrast, a six-figure salary is worth much more in Memphis — roughly the equivalent of $86,444 due to a lower cost of living and no state income tax. (Here's a breakdown of how much you need to earn to afford to live in the country's most popular cities.)

Colorful cafe bars at the iconic Beale Street music and entertainment district of downtown Memphis, Tennessee. benedek | iStock | Getty Images

In general, 69% of city dwellers live paycheck to paycheck, 25% more than their suburban counterparts, LendingClub found. "While income is obviously a major factor, where you live appears to be almost equally important in factoring whether a consumer is living paycheck to paycheck," Nayar said. Along with surging mortgage rates and home prices, rents are still higher in many cities across the country, according to the latest data from rental listings site Rent.com.

As of last month, 29 of the 50 most populous U.S. cities notched year-over-year rent increases, Rent.com found. Compared to two years ago, rents have jumped more than 16% — that's the equivalent of a $275 increase in monthly rent bills, according to Jon Leckie, researcher for Rent. "That kind of growth over such a short period of time is going to put a lot of pressure on pocket books."

How to break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle