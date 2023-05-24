'Extremely regrettable': SoftBank hits back after S&P cuts credit rating further into junk

Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank, has been weighing up various options for chipmaker Arm after Nvidia walked away from buying the company.

SoftBank offered a sharp rebuke on Wednesday to S&P Global Ratings, after the agency downgraded the Japanese giant's credit rating.

"Over the past year, our strict defensive financial management has strengthened our financial position as never before," SoftBank said. "It is extremely regrettable that our financial soundness was not properly assessed, and we will continue our dialogue with S&P."

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday cut SoftBank's rating to "BB" from "BB+" — where it deems a company's credit rating as "speculative grade" or "junk."

SoftBank shares closed down 2.3% in Tokyo on Wednesday.

SoftBank has turned itself into one of the world's biggest tech investors over the last few years, putting billions of dollars into some of the biggest technology firms, including Uber, via its two Vision Funds. SoftBank mainly invests in companies that are not publicly listed.

Given the slump in technology shares amid globally rising interest rates, the Vision Fund segment posted a record 4.3 trillion Japanese yen ($3.1 billion) loss for the fiscal year ended Mar. 31, as business valuations plunged.