Treasury yields hold steady as investors closely follow debt ceiling negotiations, await key economic reports

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as investors paid close attention to debt ceiling deal talks and looked to economic data that could provide hints about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans.

At 5:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the 2-year Treasury was up by less than 1 basis point at 4.285%, while the 10-year Treasury was flat at 3.69%. Both briefly touched levels last seen in March on Tuesday.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.