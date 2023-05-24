Chinese Tesla rival shares dive 5% after it forecasts a plunge in car deliveries

A XPeng Inc. G6 electric sport utility vehicle (SUV). The company is hoping the release of the new car will boost sales which plunged in the first quarter.

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle firm Xpeng dropped on Wednesday after the company reported earnings that missed expectations and forecast a plunge in car sales.

Xpeng shares were down more than 5% in pre-market trade in the U.S.

Here's how the company did versus Refinitiv consensus estimates for the first quarter:

Revenue: 4.03 billion Chinese yuan ($571.6 million) versus 5.19 billion yuan expected. That represents a 50% year-on-year plunge.

4.03 billion Chinese yuan ($571.6 million) versus 5.19 billion yuan expected. That represents a 50% year-on-year plunge. Net loss: 2.34 billion billion yuan versus 1.9 billion expected. That was wider than the 1.7 billion yuan loss reported in the same quarter in 2022.

Xpeng forecast deliveries of its vehicles to be between 21,000 and 22,000 in the second quarter, representing a year-over-year decrease of between 36.1% to 39.0%.

The company also forecast revenue of between 4.5 billion yuan and 4.7 billion yuan in the second quarter, down between 36.8% and 39.5% year-on-year.

Xpeng has been hurt by a number of factors in its home market of China. The country abruptly scrapped its strict Covid-19 control measures in December. However, China's economic recovery has been uneven with mixed data. That has weighed on consumer spending.

But the Guangzhou-headquartered company is also facing intense competition in electric vehicles from other startups like Li Auto and Nio as well as established players like Tesla and Warren Buffett-backed BYD .