Bank of Korea holds rates for a third consecutive time; Asia markets mixed

This photo taken on May 19, 2018 shows a general view of the Lotte tower (front C) and Namsan tower (rear C) amid the Seoul city skyline and Han river during sunset. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed as the Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.5%, in line with expectations.

South Korea, which was one of the first Asian banks to pause its rate hikes, has held rates for three straight meetings since January. South Korea's Kospi was up marginally and the Kosdaq gained 0.27%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.22%, but the Topix saw a loss of 0.3%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also saw a weak open at 0.71% lower.

Most notably, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to breach its two month low, with futures standing at 18,878 compared to its last close of 19,115.93.

Indonesia will also announce its benchmark interest policy rates on Thursday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the country's central bank to hold its 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 5.75%