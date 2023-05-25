China's Lenovo shrugs off concerns that global PC market is shrinking

Revenues for the world's largest PC-maker Lenovo fell for a third consecutive quarter as global demand for personal computers continue to slump, but the company is not worried, says CFO Wong Wai-Ming.

"We are number one in PC. Clearly, when the market actually returns back to more normal, we will definitely be growing," Wong Wai-Ming, CFO of Lenovo, told CNBC.

He added that the company is actually seeing higher growth in other businesses such as infrastructure solutions and services.

In its latest earnings report on Wednesday, Lenovo said it expects "the PC market will return to growth" in the second half 2023.

The company posted a revenue decline in the January to March quarter. Revenue in the quarter amounted to $12.63 billion, down 24% from a year ago and marked the third consecutive quarter of year-on-year decline.

"Fiscal year Q4 was the most challenging quarter of the year given pressures from both the PC market and the global economy," said Lenovo in the earnings report.