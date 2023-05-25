Costco again outperforms retail rivals and delivers surprise margin expansion

Costco Wholesale (COST) delivered a solid earnings report for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Sales were touch softer than expected, but gross margin expansion was a positive surprise and bucked a negative trend of shrinking profits at other retailers this earnings season. The company's operational excellence — especially in trying times — is further proof that this is the best run retailer in the United States. Revenue for the quarter ended May 7 increased 2% year over year to $53.648 billion, missing analysts' expectations of $54.567 billion, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Earnings Per Share (EPS) fell 3.6% year over year to $2.93, missing analysts' forecasts of $3.29 a share, Refinitiv data showed. However, the reported results don't tell the full earnings story. Costco recorded a non-recurring charge of $0.50 per share, primarily due to the discontinuation of its charter shipping activities. Backing out this one-time figure gives you an adjusted EPS of $3.43, providing a better picture of how the business is actually performing. Shares of Costco were roughly flat in after-hours trading at about $485 per share. The stock has gained more than 6% year to date, outperforming big box peers like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW). Bottom line These are not the best of times for retail, with consumers pulling back on their discretionary spending on goods heading into an uncertain economy. But Costco continues to outperform its peers thanks to the lowest prices on quality items it offers to its customers. It's an unmatched value proposition that has been able to withstand whatever twists and turns happen to the macro environment. This approach will continue to drive market share gains and deliver dependable earnings streams for the foreseeable future. The possibility of a membership fee increase and special dividend sometime in the future would be a nice cherry on top and keeps us as long-term owners of the stock. Quarterly commentary Costco releases its sales figures on a monthly basis, making it well-understood where sales land when it comes time to report quarterly results. What is harder to pin down — and this is mostly true for all retailers as they battle with inflation and inventory — is how margins fared. Costco's gross margins, excluding membership fees (which flow directly into profits), expanded 13 basis points from last year to 10.32%. Strip out the impairment charge related to Costco's shipping activities, and the margin would have been more than 50 basis points higher. Merchandise costs would have been lower, if not for the charge. To understand why Costco recorded this charge in the first place, recall over the past couple of years when global supply chains went haywire, Costco began chartering vessels to make sure its warehouses were always stocked with goods from overseas. But now that shipping and container rates have improved dramatically, Costco no longer sees the need to charter. While this means a one-time charge to earnings this quarter, this decision allows its merchandising teams to take better advantage of the current shipping market rates which are much more favorable. As a result, Costco can pass on more savings to its members. On the post-earnings conference call with analysts and investors, Costco management broke down all the levers of the quarterly margin performance. Core merchandise was a 39-basis-point improvement on a reported basis and 24-basis-point improvement excluding gas deflation. Costco saw a positive margin benefit from food, sundries and even nonfoods, despite sales of big ticket discretionary items like indoor home furnishings, small electrics, jewelry, and hardware being down 20%. Lower freight costs had a role on big ticket item margins improving. Margins on fresh foods were down slightly but still above 2019 levels. Costco's ancillary businesses — including gas stations, pharmacies, food courts, travel centers and hearing aid centers — provided a 13-basis-point tailwind on a reported basis, and increased 9 basis points, excluding gas deflation. Costco's discount gas prices, use of business centers and Costco travel, and sales from the food court provided a positive benefit to margin, though were partially offset by e-commerce. Costco's 2% reward program was an 11-basis-point headwind to margin on a reported basis and 9 basis points excluding gas deflation, due to more sales coming from Costco's executive members. Last in, first out (LIFO) inventory accounting was a 25-basis-point benefit because, unlike last year, the company did not have a $130 million inventory charge. "Other" was minus 53 basis points reported and minus 52 basis points ex gas deflation. This figure includes the 57 basis point impact from the pre-tax charge, offset by the lapping of last year's 4-basis-point charge related to incremental employee benefits. Costco continues to see inflation slowly but steadily coming down from last summer's high of around 8% year over year to an estimated range of 3% to 4% in the current quarter. With costs improving, it naturally raises the question: Will Costco roll back prices even further to drive traffic and reaccelerate sales? It is in its DNA to be the first one to take prices down, and the company is certainly working hard to create even more value for its members. No wonder Costco ended the quarter with renewal rates at all-time-high levels. So if the rate of inflation is slowing and renewal rates are at record levels, why not raise membership fees? This is a question management gets asked about pretty much on every call for the past couple of years. Raising its membership fees is something Costco has traditionally done every five years and seven months, and we are roughly at that anniversary date. Analysts are so keen on asking this question because the extra income from membership can flow directly to Costco's bottom line, meaning higher profits. However, we caution around the full benefit because it is in management's nature to take whatever extra dollars they get and reinvest to keep prices down. But more competitive prices historically translate to improved company performance, so it should be looked upon as a positive thing. When asked about this, CFO Richard Galanti once again gave no indication that a fee hike was imminent, though he acknowledged that it would happen "at some point." (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long COSTCO. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Packages of beef cuts are displayed at a Costco store on May 24, 2021 in Novato, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images