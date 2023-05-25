Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Vornado is a buy

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Zscaler's year-to-date stock performance.

Zscaler: "You're sitting on a gold mine. That Zscaler quota was really really good, although I do prefer Palo Alto Networks."

Iovance Biotherapeutics' year-to-date stock performance.

Iovance Biotherapeutics: "Whenever I see these novel cancer therapies that bust tumors, I always say it is ok to own purely for spec because you might always get a takeover. But remember, that company is losing money hand over fist."

Lucid Group's year-to-date stock performance.

Lucid Group: "No. If you're going to come on this show, you better be starting to make money pronto."

Navigator Holdings' year-to-date stock performance.

Navigator Holdings: "I do like it... but anything with liquid gas I am a buyer of. I know I'm probably too liberal in that, but I think it's the way of the future, and that's one of the reasons I got to tell you that if you really want to know what to do in a conservative fashion, Sempra energy."

Schrodinger's year-to-date stock performance.

Schrodinger: "They're about to turn profitable, which is what I like because I'm tired of all these companies losing money. I'm ok with that one."

Vornado Realty Trust's year-to-date stock performance.

Vornado Realty Trust: "The management there is so strong, but the tug of war against New York is so bad I'm not going to recommend Vornado."

