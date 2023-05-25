Investing in Space: Who wins in the Elon Musk versus Jeff Bezos moon race

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

The billionaire race to the moon is on, but it doesn't matter whether Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos gets there first – either way, NASA wins.

Last week the U.S. space agency announced Bezos' Blue Origin had won a $3.4 billion contract to build an astronaut lunar lander. The company pledged to invest more than that amount of its own funding. Blue's award was widely viewed as a boon for the space industry, but the lunar-scale battle of egos has a variety of advantages for government-backed efforts.

On the criteria of becoming the first to put astronauts on the moon, the "race" metaphor doesn't apply here: NASA awarded Musk's SpaceX a contract to use Starship for its Artemis three and four missions. Blue's lander is scheduled for its first crew mission on Artemis five. And NASA has already paid out nearly $2 billion to SpaceX under its contract, granting the company effectively an 18-month head start.

But this race is a marathon, and it's now underway.

Both companies will first aim to land uncrewed demonstrations on the moon in the next couple of years. Flying early missions successfully will build NASA's trust and confidence in the companies' respective vehicles – and help them toward the race's ultimate prize (i.e. follow-on contracts).

Both SpaceX and Blue Origin heavily self-capitalize, meaning NASA can partner on the projects without significant increases to its annual budget. (NASA acknowledged in public documents that both companies underbid their competitors to secure the contracts.)

The private funding also means NASA is insulated from excessive costs. The lander contracts are filled with milestones the companies must hit in order to see paydays, and the fixed-price nature of both awards means that any cost or delay overruns are absorbed by the private ventures, rather than taxpayers – a contrast to the billions in over-spending of NASA's existing SLS rocket and Orion capsule programs for Artemis.

The projects will also grant invaluable experience to the companies' talent. The pair each count national workforces in the 10,000-employee range, and the scale of the lunar Artemis lander projects has the companies hiring even more. Just as talent who worked on rockets that reached orbit are highly sought after in the industry, the folks who work on these vehicles will be valuable to companies and organizations for years to come.

I've spoken to dozens of space executives in the past year whose companies are not directly involved in the Artemis program, but are already reaping the benefits of the excitement and interest of establishing a "cislunar economy." The ripple effects of the Artemis program, powered by the dual engine (so to speak) of Musk and Bezos, will push the technological boundaries in space and, in turn, benefit life on Earth – as has happened countless times before in the industry's history.

As NASA chief Bill Nelson told my colleague Morgan Brennan yesterday, "We are a capitalist economy" and "people take risk; often where there is risk there is high reward."