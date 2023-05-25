Jim Cramer's top things to watch in the stock market Thursday

My top things to watch Thursday, May 25 1. Nvidia (NVDA), a longtime Club holding, is soaring nearly 30% after Wednesday evening's blowout quarter and guidance raise. The stock is on track to open at an all-time high , with a market value of almost $1 trillion. Best quarter ever? I'm not kidding. I've been pounding the table on Nvidia since 2017. I even renamed my dog Nvidia. Fearless and fierce: Demand for Nvidia's high-powered chips to run artificial intelligence is just incredible. Price target hikes from Wall Street approach two dozen. The highest PT from a few firms is $500 per share. Nvidia is set to open around $400. 2. No debt ceiling deal with seven days until the default deadline. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says talks with President Joe Biden are progressing toward a deal, with negotiators working past midnight. The sticking points are around Republicans' push to get spending curbs as part of an agreement and Democrats' desire for a clean agreement. 3. Fitch fired a warning shot to Washington over the debt ceiling, placing the United States' AAA credit status on "rating watch negative." Nobody wants a replay of the summer of 2011 when going down the wire on a debt ceiling deal then resulted in a Standard & Poor's downgrade and a 17% decline in the S & P 500. 4. There's going to be a lid on the Dow due to debt ceiling concerns. The 30-stock average trying to avoid five down sessions in a row. The Nasdaq is set for a big jump at the open on the Nvidia gain. 5. Club holding Disney (DIS) remains in crisis. Shares trading below $90 per share. But there's a Citi note saying ESPN shift to streaming could add $20 per share in equity value to the stock. What the heck is really going on here? (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

