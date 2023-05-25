Microsoft, Ford and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks, bonds and exchange-traded funds during this period of heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold individual names. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management discussed why now is a good time to own the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF ( JEPI) and JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF ( JEPQ) ETFs. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal explained why Ford is a good hold amid high demand for automobiles. Finally, Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said investors should start a small position in Microsoft . He also discussed when to increase that stake.