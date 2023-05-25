Sandra Douglass Morgan helped shape sports betting around the country. Now she's leading the NFL's Raiders

Sandra Douglass Morgan has seen a lot of changes in the five years since she was named to the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The same year she became a gaming regulator, the Supreme Court cleared the path for legalized sports betting. Since then, 32 other states and Washington, D.C., have launched sports betting.

During that time, Douglass Morgan went from gaming regulator to chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board to the corporate board of directors for casino giant Caesars Entertainment . Now, she is president of the Las Vegas Raiders, making history as the NFL's first woman of color to lead a team.

Douglass Morgan said her Black and Korean heritage may have helped put her in the spotlight, but she pointed to her work outside the world of sports as being key to bringing diversity to the Raiders' front office.

"It's been exhilarating. I'm incredibly blessed that I've been given these opportunities, you know, based on my skill set and my experience," Douglass Morgan told CNBC. "It's been an amazing journey."

In 2018, when the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or PASPA , Douglass Morgan found herself in an advisory role, helping to shape how other states adopted sports betting just as the gambling gold rush was beginning.

"You had states and different jurisdictions ... coming to Nevada and asking our team, 'How do you regulate sports betting? And what are your relationships with your licensees and sportsbooks?'" Douglass Morgan said.